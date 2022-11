Serie A published this video item, entitled “Juventus-Lazio 3-0 | Kean strikes twice in decisive Juve win: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23” – below is their description.

The Italian forward continues his scoring form with a brace as the Bianconeri end their 2022 with an impressive win over Lazio | Serie A 2022/23 #Highlights #JuventusLazio #SerieA Serie A YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.