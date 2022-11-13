Serie A published this video item, entitled “Juventus-Lazio 3-0 | È Kean-show all’Allianz Stadium: Gol e Highlights | Serie A TIM 2022/23” – below is their description.

Non c’era modo migliore per concludere il 2022 per i bianconeri: Kean continua il suo periodo di forma siglando una doppietta nella sesta vittoria consecutiva della squadra di Allegri mentre Federico Chiesa ritrova un assist 308 giorni dopo il suo infortunio | Serie A TIM 2022/23 #Highlights #JuventusLazio #SerieATIM Serie A YouTube Channel

