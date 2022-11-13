Juventus-Lazio 3-0 | È Kean-show all’Allianz Stadium: Gol e Highlights | Serie A TIM 2022/23

by
Juventus-lazio 3-0 | è kean-show all’allianz stadium: gol e highlights | serie a tim 2022/23

Serie A published this video item, entitled “Juventus-Lazio 3-0 | È Kean-show all’Allianz Stadium: Gol e Highlights | Serie A TIM 2022/23” – below is their description.

Non c’era modo migliore per concludere il 2022 per i bianconeri: Kean continua il suo periodo di forma siglando una doppietta nella sesta vittoria consecutiva della squadra di Allegri mentre Federico Chiesa ritrova un assist 308 giorni dopo il suo infortunio | Serie A TIM 2022/23

#Highlights #JuventusLazio #SerieATIM

Serie A YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - Serie A

Official Serie A highlights featuring top flight soccer from Italy.

Recent from Serie A:

Stunning reflexes by Falcone | Top Saves | Round 15 | Serie A 2022/23

Category: Serie A

Montipò gives a lifeline to Verona | Top Moment | Verona-Spezia | Serie A 2022/23

Category: Serie A

Ferguson continues to shine for Bologna | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 15 | Serie A 2022/23

Category: Cryptocurrency, Serie A

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.