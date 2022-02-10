Serie A published this video item, entitled “Juventus 2-1 Sassuolo | Vlahovic sends Juve to the semifinals | Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 2021/22” – below is their description.

Sassuolo take the hosts right to the end but Vlahovic proves once again why Juve decided to go the extra mile to sign him and guarantees the Bianconeri a place in the semifinals where they’ll face the Serbian’s former side Fiorentina | Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 2021/22 Serie A YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.