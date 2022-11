Serie A published this video item, entitled “Flair and creativity in Turin | Felipe Anderson vs Kostic | Head to Head | Serie A 2022/23” – below is their description.

Two roaming wingers that provide an endless source of assists to their teammates: keep your eyes peeled for fine plays out on the flanks this Sunday | Serie A 2022/23 Serie A YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.