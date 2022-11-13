Serie A published this video item, entitled “Atalanta-Inter 2-3 | Dzeko trascina i Nerazzurri al Gewiss: Gol e Highlights | Serie A TIM 2022/23” – below is their description.

La punta bosniaca ancora a segno per i Nerazzurri, stavolta con una doppietta decisiva che regala una vittoria combattuta agli uomini di Inzaghi nell’ultimo match del 2022 | Serie A TIM 2022/23 #Highlights #AtalantaInter #SerieATIM Serie A YouTube Channel

