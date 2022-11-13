يوفنتوس 3 – 0 لاتسيو | ملخص المباراة | الدوري الإيطالي 2022/23

يوفنتوس 3 - 0 لاتسيو | ملخص المباراة | الدوري الإيطالي 2022/23

Serie A published this video item, entitled “يوفنتوس 3 – 0 لاتسيو | ملخص المباراة | الدوري الإيطالي 2022/23” – below is their description.

يوفنتوس ينهي عام 2022 بأفضل طريقة ممكنة من خلال الفوز على لاتسيو وحصد الانتصار السادس على التوالي بالدوري | الدوري الإيطالي 2022/23

STARZPLAY Sports هو الموطن الجديد للدوري الإيطالي يأتيكم بمبارياته الـ 380 مباشرةً وحصريًا

عشاق كرة القدم في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا على موعد مع الإثارة والمتعة في متابعة مباريات الدوري الإيطالي ‘سيري أ’ فقط على STARZPLAY Sports

STARZPLAY Sports is now the NEW home of the premium Italian league ‘Serie A’ across the MENA region. Watch all 380 matches live and exclusively on STARZPLAY Sports, with English & Arabic commentary.

