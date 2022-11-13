Serie A published this video item, entitled “ميلان 2 – 1 فيورينتينا | ملخص المباراة | الدوري الإيطالي 2022/23” – below is their description.

نهاية حزينة للفيولا في سان سيرو رغم المباراة الكبيرة التي قدمها أمام ميلان | الدوري الإيطالي 2022/23 #Highlights #MilanFiorentina #SerieA STARZPLAY Sports هو الموطن الجديد للدوري الإيطالي يأتيكم بمبارياته الـ 380 مباشرةً وحصريًا عشاق كرة القدم في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا على موعد مع الإثارة والمتعة في متابعة مباريات الدوري الإيطالي ‘سيري أ’ فقط على STARZPLAY Sports اشترك الآن: https://bit.ly/3C2nRsz ستارزبلاي# الدوري_الإيطالي# #الدوري_الإيطالي_ستارزبلاي #سيري_أ STARZPLAY Sports is now the NEW home of the premium Italian league ‘Serie A’ across the MENA region. Watch all 380 matches live and exclusively on STARZPLAY Sports, with English & Arabic commentary. Join STARZPLAY Sports now: https://bit.ly/3C2nRsz #SerieA #calcio #football #STARZPLAY #SERIEA_STARZPLAY Serie A YouTube Channel

