The Emirates FA Cup published this video item, entitled “THE REACTION | Wrexham v Oldham Athletic | Passion, Reactions & The Action | Emirates FA Cup 22-23” – below is their description.

First round instalment of the reaction, a look back at Wrexham’s stellar performance against Oldham Athletic. Photo Credit: https://twitter.com/steaddotphotos Follow @EmiratesFACup on Twitter for in-game highlights and match updates! https://twitter.com/emiratesfacup Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/thefacup To find out more about The FA Cup visit: TheFA.com/EmiratesFACup The FA Cup on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/TheFACup The Emirates FA Cup YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.