England published this video item, entitled “Live Departure Show | Three Lions Depart St. George’s Park For The 2022 FIFA World Cup” – below is their description.
Three Lions depart St. George’s Park ahead of this year’s 2022 FIFA World Cup.
SUBSCRIBE to ensure you don’t miss a video from the England YouTube channel. Hit the bell to get notifications on our latest uploads!
► Subscribe: http://bit.ly/FATVSub
► Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/england
► Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/england
► Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/englandteam
► Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/england
► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@england
► Web: https://www.englandfootball.com
#England #ThreeLionsEngland YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.