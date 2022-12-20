Full penalty shootout | arsenal v liverpool | fa community shield 2020

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

Leave a Comment Subscribe in Google News

About This Source - The Emirates FA Cup

The Football Association Challenge Cup, more commonly known as the FA Cup, is an annual knockout football competition in men’s domestic English football. First played during the 1871–72 season, it is the oldest national football competition in the world. It is organised by and named after The Football Association.

Recent from The Emirates FA Cup: