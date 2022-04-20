FULL MATCH | Arsenal v Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup Final 2019-20

by

The Emirates FA Cup published this video item, entitled “FULL MATCH | Arsenal v Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup Final 2019-20” – below is their description.

Follow @EmiratesFACup on Twitter for in-game highlights and match updates!

https://twitter.com/emiratesfacup

Subscribe:

https://www.youtube.com/thefacup

To find out more about The FA Cup visit:

TheFA.com/EmiratesFACup

The FA Cup on Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/TheFACup

The Emirates FA Cup YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....