The Emirates FA Cup published this video item, entitled “Cheekiest Volley You’ll Ever See! #shorts” – below is their description.
Follow @EmiratesFACup on Twitter for in-game highlights and match updates!
https://twitter.com/emiratesfacup
Subscribe:
https://www.youtube.com/thefacup
To find out more about The Emirates FA Cup visit:
TheFA.com/EmiratesFACup
The Emirates FA Cup on Facebook
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.