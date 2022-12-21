The Emirates FA Cup published this video item, entitled “Cheekiest Volley You’ll Ever See! #shorts” – below is their description.

Follow @EmiratesFACup on Twitter for in-game highlights and match updates! https://twitter.com/emiratesfacup Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/thefacup To find out more about The Emirates FA Cup visit: TheFA.com/EmiratesFACup The Emirates FA Cup on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/TheFACup The Emirates FA Cup YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.