ALL TOUCHES | Mason Mount v Crystal Palace | Semi-Final | Emirates FA Cup

by

The Emirates FA Cup published this video item, entitled “ALL TOUCHES | Mason Mount v Crystal Palace | Semi-Final | Emirates FA Cup” – below is their description.

All of Mason Mount’s touches against Crystal Palace in the Semi-Final of the Emirates FA Cup.

About This Source - The Emirates FA Cup

The Football Association Challenge Cup, more commonly known as the FA Cup, is an annual knockout football competition in men’s domestic English football. First played during the 1871–72 season, it is the oldest national football competition in the world. It is organised by and named after The Football Association.

