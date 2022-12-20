Premier League published this video item, entitled “The Premier League Is Back! – Lethal Bizzle (Official Video)” – below is their description.

After a unique break for the 2022 Winter World Cup… Premier League football returns!

Arsenal sit top of the table 5 points clear of Man City in second, Erling Haaland leads the scoring chart with 18 goals, Kevin De Bruyne has 9 assists whilst Nick Pope & Aaron Ramsdale have kept the most clean sheets! (7)

What are your predictions for the rest of the 2022/23 season? Let us know in the comments.

The Premier League Is Back! – Lethal Bizzle (Official Video)

Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueYouTube

Premier League website: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueWebsite

Follow the Premier League on Instagram: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueInstagram

Follow the Premier League on Twitter: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueTwitter

Like the Premier League on Facebook: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueFacebook

Play Fantasy Premier League: http://preml.ge/FantasyPremierLeague

To license Premier League match footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

#PremierLeague #PremierLeagueIsBack #LethalBizzle #Football #Soccer #Music

Your safety online

Visit the Child Exploitation and Online Protection website for confidential support if something has happened online which has made you feel unsafe, if you are worried about someone else or to report online abuse. (https://www.ceop.police.uk/safety-centre)

You should contact the Police by calling 999 if you or anybody else is in any sort of danger.

Visit CEOP’s Thinkuknow website for advice and guidance on safe surfing and staying safe online for example when using mobile phones, blogs, social media, chatting, online gaming and emailing. (https://www.thinkuknow.co.uk)

You can also visit the Premier League safeguarding page for more information. (https://www.premierleague.com/safeguarding)

Premier League YouTube Channel