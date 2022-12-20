The Premier League Is Back! – Lethal Bizzle (Official Video)

by
Premier League published this video item, entitled “The Premier League Is Back! – Lethal Bizzle (Official Video)” – below is their description.

After a unique break for the 2022 Winter World Cup… Premier League football returns!

Arsenal sit top of the table 5 points clear of Man City in second, Erling Haaland leads the scoring chart with 18 goals, Kevin De Bruyne has 9 assists whilst Nick Pope & Aaron Ramsdale have kept the most clean sheets! (7)

What are your predictions for the rest of the 2022/23 season? Let us know in the comments.

