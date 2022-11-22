The HIGHS and LOWS of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man Utd return…↕️

by
The highs and lows of cristiano ronaldo's man utd return... ↕️

Sky Sports Premier League published this video item, entitled “The HIGHS and LOWS of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man Utd return…↕️” – below is their description.

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2223

With Manchester United confirming that they have reached a mutual agreement to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, we take a look at the highs and lows of the Portugal captains return to Old Trafford…

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL

►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball

►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball

►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub

►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Sky Sports Premier League YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Sky Sports Premier League

Recent from Sky Sports Premier League:

No Bounce Challenge vs Fulham! | Featuring Willian, Andreas Pereira & Carlos Vinícius

Category: Premier League

Reiss Nelson: “My professionalism WASN’T the best” | Arsenal’s Nelson talks Sancho, Arteta & MORE!

Category: Premier League

“Nothing lasts forever” | Bruno Fernandes reacts to Ronaldo leaving Man United

Category: Premier League

In This Story: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro GOIH ComM is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Serie A club Juventus and captains the Portugal national team.

7 Recent Items: Cristiano Ronaldo

Chinese man uses Rubik’s Cubes to form images of Messi, Ronaldo #shorts

Category: News

EXCLUSIVE: Saudi Arabia investors could buy Manchester United or Liverpool

Category: News

World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo makes history #shorts

Category: News

Ronaldo: Saudi Arabia expresses interest in Portuguese star

Category: News

‘Blame FIFA for World Cup problems, not Qatar’: Fan Festival packed day before England v USA

Category: Agriculture, Media, News

Who did it better? Ronaldo v Bukari | #shortsfifaworldcup

Category: Sport

Highlights: Ronaldo scores as Portugal beat Ghana | World Cup 2022

Category: Sport

In This Story: Manchester

5 Recent Items: Manchester

Manchester United stock kicks off to 52-week high amid sales discussions

Category: Business, Finance

Manchester United stock gets a lift as owners explore sale of team

Category: Business, Finance

Garnacho scores his first Premier League goal & Almiron tees up Willock | Best November goals

Category: Media, Premier League

EXCLUSIVE: Saudi Arabia investors could buy Manchester United or Liverpool

Category: News

Manchester United Supporters Trust chief calls for fans to get stake in club if sale goes ahead

Category: News

In This Story: Piers Morgan

Piers Stefan Pughe-Morgan is an English broadcaster, journalist, writer, and television personality. He is currently a co-presenter of the ITV Breakfast programme Good Morning Britain from Monday to Wednesday each week.

Piers Morgan has taken a hard stance on Covid-19, and vociferously believes the UK Government and people have not taken the pandemic seriously enough.

3 Recent Items: Piers Morgan

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United with immediate effect

Category: News

Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United row ‘won’t shake’ Portugal team at World Cup

Category: News

Piers Morgan: This is absolutely disgusting

Category: News

In This Story: Portugal

Portugal is a southern European country on the Iberian Peninsula, bordering Spain. Its location on the Atlantic Ocean has influenced many aspects of its culture: salt cod and grilled sardines are national dishes, the Algarve’s beaches are a major destination and much of the nation’s architecture dates to the 1500s–1800s, when Portugal had a powerful maritime empire. 

2 Recent Items: Portugal

World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo makes history #shorts

Category: News

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day five in Qatar

Category: News

In This Story: Premier League

4 Recent Items: Premier League

10 of the Premier League’s BEST Australian footballers | World Cup | Australia

Category: Media, Premier League

No Bounce Challenge vs Fulham! | Featuring Willian, Andreas Pereira & Carlos Vinícius

Category: Premier League

Garnacho scores his first Premier League goal & Almiron tees up Willock | Best November goals

Category: Media, Premier League

“I saw at lot of money, weapons and drugs” | World Cup star Richarlison on his childhood | Eurosport

Category: Sport

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.