“Man Utd should be DOMINATING with that midfield” Neville reacts to Fulham vs Man Utd & more!

by
"man utd should be dominating with that midfield" neville reacts to fulham vs man utd & more!

Sky Sports Premier League published this video item, entitled “”Man Utd should be DOMINATING with that midfield” Neville reacts to Fulham vs Man Utd & more!” – below is their description.

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2223

Gary Neville and Martin Tyler discuss Manchester United’s dramatic injury-time win over Fulham as Alejandro Garnacho’s 93rd minute strike gave the Red Devils a 2-1 win at Craven Cottage. The pair also reflect on the title race and Arsenal’s form.

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL

►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball

►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball

►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub

►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Sky Sports Premier League YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - Sky Sports Premier League

Recent from Sky Sports Premier League:

EXCLUSIVE: Gary Neville REACTS to Cristiano Ronaldo interview!

Category: Premier League

Best teammate, best opponent & best goal | Gary Cahill reflects after announcing retirement

Category: Premier League

How will Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments affect Erik ten Hag?

Category: Premier League

In This Story: Arsenal

Arsenal F.C. is a football club which is based in North London. Arsenal play their home matches at the Emirates Stadium.

5 Recent Items: Arsenal

Arsenal Star Martin Odegaard Talks Erling Haaland & Call Of Duty With Bukayo Saka | Around The Block

Category: Sport

As Batman, Kevin Conroy’s Humanity Was His Greatest Weapon

Category: Gaming

New cameras monitoring heavy vehicles on notorious South-Eastern Freeway | 7NEWS

Category: News

Steve Davis reacts to Wolves 0-2 Arsenal | Premier League

Category: Media, Premier League

Mikel Arteta reacts to Wolves 0-2 Arsenal & reveals reaction to Man City defeat | Premier League

Category: Media, Premier League

In This Story: Manchester

5 Recent Items: Manchester

EXCLUSIVE: Gary Neville REACTS to Cristiano Ronaldo interview!

Category: Premier League

1 AMAZING Premier League goal from EVERY nation | World Cup 2022

Category: Media, Premier League

Pregnant woman ‘really worried’ after toddler on her estate dies from mould exposure | ITV News

Category: News

1 AMAZING Premier League goal from EVERY nation | World Cup 2022

Category: Media, Premier League

Demand for food banks increases by 81% over the last five years

Category: News

In This Story: Premier League

4 Recent Items: Premier League

EXCLUSIVE: Gary Neville REACTS to Cristiano Ronaldo interview!

Category: Premier League

1 AMAZING Premier League goal from EVERY nation | World Cup 2022

Category: Media, Premier League

Peter Crouch: Opens Up About About His Dark Times & Crying Himself To Sleep | E196

Category: Opinion

Chris Wood | World at their Feet | Episode 5 | Eurosport

Category: Sport

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.