“I think this is the start of the end for their ownership” | Fan reaction to Man Utd potential sale

by
"i think this is the start of the end for their ownership" | fan reaction to man utd potential sale

Sky Sports Premier League published this video item, entitled “”I think this is the start of the end for their ownership” | Fan reaction to Man Utd potential sale” – below is their description.

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2223

The chief exutive of the Manchester United supporters club has said the statement made by the Glazers is the beginning of the end for their ownership.

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL

►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball

►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball

►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub

►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Sky Sports Premier League YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Sky Sports Premier League

Recent from Sky Sports Premier League:

No Bounce Challenge vs Fulham! | Featuring Willian, Andreas Pereira & Carlos Vinícius

Category: Premier League

Reiss Nelson: “My professionalism WASN’T the best” | Arsenal’s Nelson talks Sancho, Arteta & MORE!

Category: Premier League

“Nothing lasts forever” | Bruno Fernandes reacts to Ronaldo leaving Man United

Category: Premier League

In This Story: Manchester

5 Recent Items: Manchester

Manchester United stock kicks off to 52-week high amid sales discussions

Category: Business, Finance

Manchester United stock gets a lift as owners explore sale of team

Category: Business, Finance

Garnacho scores his first Premier League goal & Almiron tees up Willock | Best November goals

Category: Media, Premier League

EXCLUSIVE: Saudi Arabia investors could buy Manchester United or Liverpool

Category: News

Manchester United Supporters Trust chief calls for fans to get stake in club if sale goes ahead

Category: News

In This Story: Premier League

4 Recent Items: Premier League

10 of the Premier League’s BEST Australian footballers | World Cup | Australia

Category: Media, Premier League

No Bounce Challenge vs Fulham! | Featuring Willian, Andreas Pereira & Carlos Vinícius

Category: Premier League

Garnacho scores his first Premier League goal & Almiron tees up Willock | Best November goals

Category: Media, Premier League

“I saw at lot of money, weapons and drugs” | World Cup star Richarlison on his childhood | Eurosport

Category: Sport

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.