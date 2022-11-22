10 of the Premier League’s BEST Croatian footballers | Croatia

by
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeXLXUbbLZg

Premier League published this video item, entitled “10 of the Premier League’s BEST Croatian footballers | Croatia” – below is their description.

10 of the best footballers from Croatia with the most appearances in the Premier League featuring Luka Modric (Tottenham Hotspur), Dejan Lovren (Southampton & Liverpool), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Niko Kranjcar (Portsmouth, Tottenham Hotspur & Queens Park Rangers) and more!

Who’s your favourite Croatian footballer? Let us know in the comments.

About This Source - Premier League

Official content from the Premier League.

Also known as the English Premier League or the EPL, the Premier League is the top level of the English football league system. Contested by 20 clubs, it operates on a system of promotion and relegation with the English Football League. Seasons run from August to May with each team playing 38 matches.

Category: Media, Premier League

Category: Media, Premier League

In This Story: Croatia

Croatia, officially the Republic of Croatia, is a country at the crossroads of Central and Southeast Europe on the Adriatic Sea.

Croatia was first internationally recognized as an independent state on 7 June 879 during the reign of Duke Branimir. On 25 June 1991, Croatia declared independence and the Croatian War of Independence was fought for four years following the declaration.

A sovereign state, Croatia is a republic governed under a parliamentary system. It is a member of the European Union, the United Nations, the Council of Europe, NATO, and the World Trade Organization and is a founding member of the Union for the Mediterranean.

Croatia is classified by the World Bank as a high-income economy. Croatia provides social security, universal health care, and tuition-free primary and secondary education.

Category: News

Category: Sport

In This Story: Police

The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

Category: News

Category: News

In This Story: Premier League

Category: Media, Premier League

Category: Premier League

Category: Media, Premier League

Category: Sport

In This Story: Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, commonly referred to as Tottenham or Spurs, is an English professional football club based in Tottenham, London, that competes in the Premier League, the top flight of English football.

Category: Media, Premier League

Category: Boxing

