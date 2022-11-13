FC Augsburg – VfL Bochum 0-1 | Highlights | Matchday 15 – Bundesliga 2022/23

Fc augsburg - vfl bochum 0-1 | highlights | matchday 15 – bundesliga 2022/23

Bundesliga published this video item, entitled "FC Augsburg – VfL Bochum 0-1 | Highlights | Matchday 15 – Bundesliga 2022/23"

#FCABOC | Highlights from Matchday 15!

Watch the Bundesliga highlights of FC Augsburg vs. VfL Bochum from Matchday 15 of 2022/23 season!

Goals: 0-1 Antwi-Adjei (58′)

