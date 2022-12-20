Christopher Nkunku – All Bundesliga Goals 2022/23 So Far

Bundesliga published this video item, entitled “Christopher Nkunku – All Bundesliga Goals 2022/23 So Far” – below is their description.

Enjoy all the French magician’s goals!

Christopher Nkunku was unfortunate to miss out on France’s journey to the World Cup final, but it was clear why the RB Leipzig man was in Les Blues’ initial squad after a stellar start to the season. After all, with 12 league goals to his name, Nkunku is currently the Bundesliga’s top scorer. Should he continue his form over the second half of the campaign, Nkunku will give Bundesliga fans great joy in the New Year. What do you think: How many goals will Nkunku score this season? Let us know in the comments.

