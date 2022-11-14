BT Sport published this video item, entitled “Fight Week: UFC 281 Review Show | Israel Adesanya dethroned as Middleweight King by Alex Pereira” – below is their description.

Another marquee night for UFC in MSG saw Israel Adesanya dethroned as the middleweight King by long-time rival Alex Pereira. Meatball Molly McCann suffered a loss to Erin Blanchfield, and Poirier and Chandler went to war.

Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the BT Sport YouTube channel.

Get a BT Sport Monthly Pass now! – http://bit.ly/BTSportMonthlyPass

Visit and subscribe to our ‘BT Sport Boxing’ YouTube channel ➡️ http://www.youtube.com/c/btsportboxing

Twitter: http://twitter.com/btsport

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/btsport

Instagram:http://instagram.com/btsport

Website: http://sport.bt.com

BT Sport YouTube Channel