Driving: The oldest competitive equestrian sport of the world

by

FEI published this video item, entitled "Driving: The oldest competitive equestrian sport of the world"

The new episode of RIDE takes a deeper look at the driving sport. We are visiting polish driver Piotr Mazurek and he told us why the driving sport is so popular in Poland, what he likes the most about the sport, and what is important when you are looking for a good driving horse.

