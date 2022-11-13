Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler | UFC 281 Official Highlights | The Diamond does it again

by
Dustin poirier vs michael chandler | ufc 281 official highlights | the diamond does it again

BT Sport published this video item, entitled “Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler | UFC 281 Official Highlights | The Diamond does it again” – below is their description.

Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the BT Sport YouTube channel.

Get a BT Sport Monthly Pass now! – http://bit.ly/BTSportMonthlyPass

Visit and subscribe to our ‘BT Sport Boxing’ YouTube channel ➡️ http://www.youtube.com/c/btsportboxing

Twitter: http://twitter.com/btsport

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/btsport

Instagram:http://instagram.com/btsport

Website: http://sport.bt.com

BT Sport YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - BT Sport

BT Sport is a group of pay television sports channels in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It holds exclusive live UK and Republic of Ireland TV rights to 58 Premier League matches per season, the UEFA Champions League and more.

BT Sport is available on the BT TV, Sky and Virgin Media television platforms in the UK and Sky, Eir TV and Vodafone TV in the Republic of Ireland.

Subscribe #Ad

Recent from BT Sport:

Australia v England, 1st ODI | Dawid Malan’s Hundred Not Enough | Cricket Highlights

Category: Sport

Arsenal Star Martin Odegaard Talks Erling Haaland & Call Of Duty With Bukayo Saka | Around The Block

Category: Sport

BT Sport Pub Cup Women’s Final:The White Boar vs The Three Tuns

Category: Sport

In This Story: UFC

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is an American mixed martial arts promotion company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC is owned and operated by Zuffa, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings.

2 Recent Items: UFC

Steve-O on Having UFC Fighters Give Him Cauliflower Ear

Category: Opinion

Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, UFC Champion, Dead at 38

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.