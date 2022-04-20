Durant or Tatum? 🤔 Debating BIGGER FACTORS in Nets-Celtics Game 2 | NBA Today

by

ESPN published this video item, entitled “Durant or Tatum? 🤔 Debating BIGGER FACTORS in Nets-Celtics Game 2 | NBA Today” – below is their description.

NBA Today’s Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson analyze which factors, like Kevin Durant vs. Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving vs. the crowd, will have the bigger impact in Game 2 between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets.

In This Story: Boston

Boston, officially the City of Boston, is the capital and most populous city of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in the United States and 24th-most populous city in the country. The city proper covers 48.4 square miles with a population of 675,647 in 2020, also making it the most populous city in New England.

In This Story: Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are an American professional basketball team based in Boston. The Celtics compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Eastern Conference Atlantic Division.

In This Story: Brooklyn

Brooklyn is a borough of New York City, coextensive with Kings County, in the U.S. state of New York. Kings County is the most populous county in New York State, as well as the second-most densely populated county in the United States. It is also New York City’s most populous borough, with 2,736,074 residents in 2020.

In This Story: Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are an American professional basketball team based in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. The Nets compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference. The team plays its home games at Barclays Center.

In This Story: NBA

The National Basketball Association is a professional basketball league in North America. The league is composed of 30 teams and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada. It is the premier men’s professional basketball league in the world.

