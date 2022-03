ESPN published this video item, entitled “Duke Blue Devils at Clemson Tigers | Full Game Highlights” – below is their description.

The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils hold off the Clemson Tigers for a 82-64 win, as Paolo Banchero dropped 15 PTS and 10 REB on the night. #ESPN #CBB #Duke ESPN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.