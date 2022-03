ESPN published this video item, entitled “Detailing the James Harden/Ben Simmons deal & more from the trade deadline | NBA Stock Report” – below is their description.

Tim Bontemps recaps all the moves from the NBA Trade Deadline, including the Philadelphia 76ers sending Ben Simmons and more to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden. #NBA #Harden #Simmons ESPN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.