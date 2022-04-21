DeMarvelous DeRozan’s 41 PTS helps Bulls stun Bucks to even series 🔥

by

ESPN published this video item, entitled “DeMarvelous DeRozan’s 41 PTS helps Bulls stun Bucks to even series 🔥” – below is their description.

DeMar DeRozan went off for the Chicago Bulls scoring 41 PTS, the most postseason points for a Bulls player since Derrick Rose (44), to go along with 7 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL & 2 BLK on 10-18 FG with 4 3PM as the Chicago Bulls held on to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks, 114-110, to even the series 1-1.

ESPN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ESPN

ESPN is an American basic cable sports channel owned by ESPN Inc., owned jointly by The Walt Disney Company and Hearst Communications. The company was founded in 1979 by Bill Rasmussen along with his son Scott Rasmussen and Ed Egan. ESPN broadcasts primarily from studio facilities located in Bristol, Connecticut.

Recent from ESPN:

Giannis Antetokounmpo erupts for MONSTER 33 PTS & 18 REB double-double 💪

Category: Sport

Doc Rivers is coaching circles around Nick Nurse – Kendrick Perkins | SportsCenter

Category: Sport

Perk reacts to Celtics’ Game 2 win: Boston has Kevin Durant LOCKED DOWN | SportsCenter

Category: Sport

In This Story: Chicago

Chicago, on Lake Michigan in Illinois, is among the largest cities in the U.S.

2 Recent Items: Chicago

Giannis Antetokounmpo erupts for MONSTER 33 PTS & 18 REB double-double 💪

Category: Sport

Aid for Global Recovery:How the AIIB Helps/Russia-Ukraine Conflict: View from Prof. John Mearsheimer

Category: Energy, News

In This Story: Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are an American professional basketball team based in Chicago. The Bulls compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Eastern Conference Central Division. The team was founded on January 16, 1966, and played its first game during the 1966–67 NBA season.

Buy Chicago Bulls Gear #Ad

2 Recent Items: Chicago Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo erupts for MONSTER 33 PTS & 18 REB double-double 💪

Category: Sport

#6 BULLS at #3 BUCKS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | April 17, 2022YT

Category: NBA

In This Story: Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are an American professional basketball team based in Milwaukee. The Bucks compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Eastern Conference Central Division. The team was founded in 1968 as an expansion team, and play at Fiserv Forum.

Buy Milwaukee Bucks Gear #Ad

2 Recent Items: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo erupts for MONSTER 33 PTS & 18 REB double-double 💪

Category: Sport

#6 BULLS at #3 BUCKS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | April 17, 2022YT

Category: NBA

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....