DeMarvelous DeRozan’s 41 PTS helps Bulls stun Bucks to even series 🔥

DeMar DeRozan went off for the Chicago Bulls scoring 41 PTS, the most postseason points for a Bulls player since Derrick Rose (44), to go along with 7 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL & 2 BLK on 10-18 FG with 4 3PM as the Chicago Bulls held on to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks, 114-110, to even the series 1-1. ESPN YouTube Channel

