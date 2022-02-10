Declan Rice talks West Ham, Chelsea, England and more with Gary Neville | The Overlap

I am so happy to share my full interview with Declan to you all , brought to you by Sky Bet . Easily the most switched on 23 year old I ‘ve ever talked to .

We chat around his home town , Chelsea , signing for West Ham , losing to Italy with England and so much more .

Plus he teaches me a thing or two on the snooker table …

00:00-7:52 Declan’s hometown, joining Chelsea’s academy, and his parents impact

7:53-10:50 Getting released by Chelsea

10:51-21:57 Joining West Ham, agents and punditry after football

21:58-28:33 Making his debut, West Ham and Rice’s future

28:34-36:30 Losing to Italy, playing snooker & tackling racism in football

36:31-45:19 Social media & the togetherness of England

About This Source - The Overlap

Gary Neville’s football chat show. The biggest names in football, politics, business and world sport share real stories, reflecting on their careers.

