ESPN published this video item, entitled “Darius Garland T’d up for striking Rudy Gobert after halftime buzzer beater | NBA on ESPN” – below is their description.

Darius Garland was assessed a technical foul for hitting Rudy Gobert in the chest with the basketball after this 3-point buzzer beater to end the half. Head Coach JB Bickerstaff was assessed another technical foul for his retaliation. ESPN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.