by
ESPN published this video item, entitled "Darius Garland TAKE OVER‼ 51 PTS CAREER-HIGH in record-setting performance ♨️"

Darius Garland would not be denied putting up the NBA’s first 50-peice of the season becoming the 4th player in Cavaliers history with a 50-point game, joining LeBron James (9), Kyrie Irving (2) and Walt Wesley (1).

ESPN is an American basic cable sports channel owned by ESPN Inc., owned jointly by The Walt Disney Company and Hearst Communications. The company was founded in 1979 by Bill Rasmussen along with his son Scott Rasmussen and Ed Egan. ESPN broadcasts primarily from studio facilities located in Bristol, Connecticut.

In This Story: LeBron James

LeBron Raymone James Sr. is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He is widely considered to be one of the greatest basketball players in NBA history.

James’s teams have played in eight consecutive NBA Finals (2011–2018) and ten finals in total between the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Lakers. His accomplishments include three NBA championships, four NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards, three Finals MVP Awards, and two Olympic gold medals.

James holds the all-time record for playoffs points, is third in all-time points, and eighth in all-time assists. James has been selected to the All-NBA First Team a record thirteen times, made the All-Defensive First Team five times, and has played in sixteen All-Star Games, in which he was selected All-Star MVP three times.

In This Story: NBA

The National Basketball Association is a professional basketball league in North America. The league is composed of 30 teams and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada. It is the premier men’s professional basketball league in the world.

