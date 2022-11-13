Daniel Cormier reacts to Alex Pereira beating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 | SportsCenter

Daniel cormier reacts to alex pereira beating israel adesanya at ufc 281 | sportscenter

ESPN published this video item, entitled “Daniel Cormier reacts to Alex Pereira beating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 | SportsCenter” – below is their description.

Daniel Cormier joins Stan Verrett on SportsCenter to discuss how Alex Pereira picked up the intensity late in the fight to knock out Israel Adesanya and capture the middleweight title at UFC 281.

