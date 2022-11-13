ESPN published this video item, entitled “Daniel Cormier reacts to Alex Pereira beating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 | SportsCenter” – below is their description.

Daniel Cormier joins Stan Verrett on SportsCenter to discuss how Alex Pereira picked up the intensity late in the fight to knock out Israel Adesanya and capture the middleweight title at UFC 281. #UFC #UFC281 #Pereira #Adesanya ESPN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.