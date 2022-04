In This Story: Dan Orlovsky

Dan Orlovsky is a former American football quarterback who played thirteen seasons in the National Football League (NFL) and is a football analyst for ESPN.

He was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He played college football at the University of Connecticut. Orlovsky also played for the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Rams.

