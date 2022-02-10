#TourofOman – Stage 1 Highlights

by

Tour de France published this video item, entitled "#TourofOman – Stage 1 Highlights"

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) raised his arms as a victor at the end of stage 1 of the Tour of Oman, 138km from Al Rustaq Fort to Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The Colombian ‘Misil’ outsprinted Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) to take the leader’s jersey as early as his first day on the race, like he did on the Tour de France in 2018. Sprinters surged on the uphill final stretch after a day animated by the attackers.

Mohammed Al-Wahibi made the early breakaway for the Oman National Team, and Peio Goikoetxea (Euskaltel-Euskadi) showed his strength in the hilly section of the stage. The second day is flatter, but the 167.5km on the coast should bring intense racing again on the way to the Suhar Corniche.

Tour de France YouTube Channel

