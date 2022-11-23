What An Innings! | Zak Crawley Hits Majestic 267 | England v Pakistan 2020

by
What an innings! | zak crawley hits majestic 267 | england v pakistan 2020

England & Wales Cricket Board published this video item, entitled “What An Innings! | Zak Crawley Hits Majestic 267 | England v Pakistan 2020” – below is their description.

Watch highlights of Zak Crawley’s magnificent double hundred against Pakistan in 2020.

Find out more at ecb.co.uk

This is the official channel of the ECB. Watch all the latest videos from the England Cricket teams and England and Wales Cricket Board, including highlights, interviews and features getting you closer to the England teams and county players.

Featuring video from the England cricket teams, Vitality Blast, LV= Insurance County Championship, Royal London One-Day Cup and more.

England & Wales Cricket Board YouTube Channel

About This Source - England & Wales Cricket Board

The England and Wales Cricket Board is the national governing body of cricket in England and Wales. It was formed on 1 January 1997 as a single governing body to combine the roles formerly fulfilled by the Test and County Cricket Board, the National Cricket Association and the Cricket Council.

