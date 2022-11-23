England & Wales Cricket Board published this video item, entitled “What An Innings! | Zak Crawley Hits Majestic 267 | England v Pakistan 2020” – below is their description.

Watch highlights of Zak Crawley’s magnificent double hundred against Pakistan in 2020.

Find out more at ecb.co.uk

This is the official channel of the ECB. Watch all the latest videos from the England Cricket teams and England and Wales Cricket Board, including highlights, interviews and features getting you closer to the England teams and county players.

Subscribe for more: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ecbcricket

Featuring video from the England cricket teams, Vitality Blast, LV= Insurance County Championship, Royal London One-Day Cup and more.

England & Wales Cricket Board YouTube Channel