cricket.com.au published this video item, entitled “WA close in on innings victory after Morris blitz | Sheffield Shield 2022-23” – below is their description.

Sam Whiteman's mammoth knock gave Western Australia a 145-run first innings lead, before three quick Lance Morris wickets to end the day put the home side within reach of an innings victory

