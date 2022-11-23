TWO SUPER OVERS! | 2022 Has Been Full of Dramatic Finishes for West Indies Women So Far!

by
Two super overs! | 2022 has been full of dramatic finishes for west indies women so far!

Windies Cricket published this video item, entitled “TWO SUPER OVERS! | 2022 Has Been Full of Dramatic Finishes for West Indies Women So Far!” – below is their description.

Watch both of West Indies Women’s Super Overs in 2022 so far, as they faced dramatic finales against South Africa & New Zealand.

About This Source - Windies Cricket

Cricket West Indies (CWI), formerly known as West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), is the governing body for cricket in the West Indies (a sporting confederation of over a dozen mainly English-speaking Caribbean countries and dependencies that once formed the British West Indies).

It was originally formed in the early 1920s as the West Indies Cricket Board of Control.

