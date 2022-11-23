Windies Cricket published this video item, entitled “TWO SUPER OVERS! | 2022 Has Been Full of Dramatic Finishes for West Indies Women So Far!” – below is their description.

Watch both of West Indies Women’s Super Overs in 2022 so far, as they faced dramatic finales against South Africa & New Zealand.

This is the official channel for the West Indies cricket team, providing all the latest highlights, interviews and features to keep you up to date with all things Windies.

Subscribe to the channel here!

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2MHTOXktfTK26aDKyQs3cQ?view_as=subscriber

Find out more about the Windies at:

http://Windiescricket.com

Windies Cricket YouTube Channel