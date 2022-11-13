Stars claim derby after Sutherland heroics | WBBL|08

by
Stars claim derby after sutherland heroics | wbbl|08

cricket.com.au published this video item, entitled “Stars claim derby after Sutherland heroics | WBBL|08” – below is their description.

Annabel Sutherland dragged her side over the line at Junction Oval, hitting three sixes in the last over to down the Melbourne Renegades and finish 62 not out

About This Source - cricket.com.au

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media – a division of Cricket Australia.

