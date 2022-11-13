cricket.com.au published this video item, entitled “Stars claim derby after Sutherland heroics | WBBL|08” – below is their description.

Annabel Sutherland dragged her side over the line at Junction Oval, hitting three sixes in the last over to down the Melbourne Renegades and finish 62 not out

