Stalemate in Adelaide as Redbacks, Bulls share honours | Sheffield Shield 2022-23

by
Stalemate in adelaide as redbacks, bulls share honours | sheffield shield 2022-23

cricket.com.au published this video item, entitled “Stalemate in Adelaide as Redbacks, Bulls share honours | Sheffield Shield 2022-23” – below is their description.

Download our app: https://app.cricket.com.au/

A result couldn’t be found in the South Australia v Queensland Marsh Sheffield Shield clash at the Adelaide Oval after the first couple of days were hampered by rain delays.

More #SheffieldShield videos: https://www.cricket.com.au/video

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cricketcomau

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cricketcomau

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/cricketcomau

cricket.com.au YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - cricket.com.au

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media – a division of Cricket Australia.

Recent from cricket.com.au:

Martyn’s full-stretch dive reels in an Adelaide classic | NuPure What a A Catch

Category: Cricket

Starc happy to keep quiet on 300th Test wicket | Alinta News Wrap

Category: Cricket

Da Silva digs in as PMs XI push Windies all the way | Prime Minister’s XI v West Indies 2022-23

Category: Cricket

In This Story: Adelaide

Adelaide is South Australia’s cosmopolitan coastal capital. Its ring of parkland on the River Torrens is home to renowned museums such as the Art Gallery of South Australia, displaying expansive collections including noted Indigenous art, and the South Australian Museum, devoted to natural history. The city’s Adelaide Festival is an annual international arts gathering with spin-offs including fringe and film events.

4 Recent Items: Adelaide

Martyn’s full-stretch dive reels in an Adelaide classic | NuPure What a A Catch

Category: Cricket

Former SA Liberal Party boss John Malcolm West freed from jail | 7NEWS

Category: News

Final bound! Strikers edge Heat in last-over thriller | WBBL|08

Category: Cricket

David Jones removes free Santa visits at Adelaide Magic Cave | 7NEWS

Category: News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Wales 34 – 39 Australia | Australia complete Impressive comeback! | Autumn Nations Cup Highlights

Category: Sport

Watch again: Football fans gather in Paris bar to watch France vs Denmark at Qatar World Cup

Category: News

Top 3 Female Entrepreneur Pitches | Shark Tank AUS

Category: Legal, Television

Live: Football fans gather in Paris bar to watch France vs Denmark at Qatar World Cup

Category: News

Kawamura Round 3 Highlights | 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship

Category: Golf

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ victory speech in full | ABC News

Category: News

In This Story: Queensland

Queensland (QLD) is an Australian state covering the continent’s northeast, with a coastline stretching nearly 7,000km. Its offshore Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral reef system, hosts thousands of marine species. The city of Cairns is a gateway to the reef and tropical Daintree Rainforest. The capital, Brisbane, is flanked by the surfing beaches of the Gold and Sunshine Coasts.

5 Recent Items: Queensland

Live: Football fans gather in Paris bar to watch France vs Denmark at Qatar World Cup

Category: News

Kawamura Round 3 Highlights | 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship

Category: Golf

Black Saturday rush across Queensland | 7NEWS

Category: News, Retail

Man arrested in India as suspect in Toyah Cordingley’s murder | 9 News Australia

Category: News

ISIS kingpin returns to Australia, Man arrested in India for suspected murder | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.