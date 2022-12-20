cricket.com.au published this video item, entitled “Short leads Strikers to 3-0 as Thunder pain continues | BBL|12” – below is their description.

Matt Short continued his hot start to BBL|12 with 65 off 44 balls including five sixes before overseas recruit Adam Hose iced their chase with 28no as the Strikers hauled in the Thunder’s 5-150. Download our app: https://app.cricket.com.au/ More #BBL12 videos: https://www.cricket.com.au/video Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cricketcomau Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cricketcomau Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/cricketcomau cricket.com.au YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.