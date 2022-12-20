Short leads Strikers to 3-0 as Thunder pain continues | BBL|12

by
Short leads strikers to 3-0 as thunder pain continues | bbl|12

cricket.com.au published this video item, entitled “Short leads Strikers to 3-0 as Thunder pain continues | BBL|12” – below is their description.

Matt Short continued his hot start to BBL|12 with 65 off 44 balls including five sixes before overseas recruit Adam Hose iced their chase with 28no as the Strikers hauled in the Thunder’s 5-150.

Download our app: https://app.cricket.com.au/

More #BBL12 videos: https://www.cricket.com.au/video

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cricketcomau

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cricketcomau

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/cricketcomau

cricket.com.au YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - cricket.com.au

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media – a division of Cricket Australia.

Recent from cricket.com.au:

Stars spoil Strikers’ New Year’s Eve party at Adelaide Oval | BBL|12

Category: Cricket

Thunder down ‘Canes to claim first BBL points in Albury | BBL|12

Category: Cricket

Travis Head NYE miracle from all angles | From the Vault

Category: Cricket

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.