cricket.com.au published this video item, entitled “Scorpions beat Meteors again as de Broughe tons up | WNCL 2022-23” – below is their description.

Young South Australia opener Emma de Broughe struck her maiden century in the WNCL with a crucial 112 that set up a second victory for her side against ACT in three days

