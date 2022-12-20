Scorpions beat Meteors again as de Broughe tons up | WNCL 2022-23

by
Scorpions beat meteors again as de broughe tons up | wncl 2022-23

cricket.com.au published this video item, entitled “Scorpions beat Meteors again as de Broughe tons up | WNCL 2022-23” – below is their description.

Young South Australia opener Emma de Broughe struck her maiden century in the WNCL with a crucial 112 that set up a second victory for her side against ACT in three days

Download our app: https://app.cricket.com.au/More #WNCL videos: https://www.cricket.com.au/videoFollow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cricketcomauFollow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cricketcomauFollow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/cricketcomau

cricket.com.au YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - cricket.com.au

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media – a division of Cricket Australia.

Recent from cricket.com.au:

Stars spoil Strikers’ New Year’s Eve party at Adelaide Oval | BBL|12

Category: Cricket

Thunder down ‘Canes to claim first BBL points in Albury | BBL|12

Category: Cricket

Travis Head NYE miracle from all angles | From the Vault

Category: Cricket

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

Fireworks let off in Sidney and Auckland New Year’s Eve celebration

Category: News

Australia welcomes in 2023

Category: News

New Year’s 2023: Sydney, Australia puts on extravagant fireworks show over harbour

Category: News

Watch again: New Year’s Eve fireworks display lights up Sydney Harbour

Category: News

Watch live: Fireworks mark start of 2023 in Australia

Category: Construction, News

Bowen Hills man accused of trying to murder two people in violent attack | 7NEWS

Category: News

NT prisoner Zak Grieve who was sentenced over a murder alleges mistreatment in jail | ABC News

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.