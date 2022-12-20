cricket.com.au published this video item, entitled “Reigning champs ease past NSW for back-to-back wins | WNCL 2022-23” – below is their description.

Veteran Sarah Coyte claimed five wickets with the ball before Lizelle Lee (70) and Emma Manix-Geeves (76no) powered the Tasmanian Tigers to victory by seven wickets as they proved too strong for NSW in Hobart. Download our app: https://app.cricket.com.au/ More #WNCL videos: https://www.cricket.com.au/video Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cricketcomau Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cricketcomau Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/cricketcomau cricket.com.au YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.