Meredith’s four, Ward’s rapid knock puts Tigers on top | Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Riley Meredith ripped through the NSW top-order before Tasmania’s batters put on 2-176 in just 24 overs with Tim Ward leading the way with an unbeaten 90 from 71 balls to extend the lead to 293 at stumps

