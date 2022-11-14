cricket.com.au published this video item, entitled “Meredith’s four, Ward’s rapid knock puts Tigers on top | Sheffield Shield 2022-23” – below is their description.

Riley Meredith ripped through the NSW top-order before Tasmania’s batters put on 2-176 in just 24 overs with Tim Ward leading the way with an unbeaten 90 from 71 balls to extend the lead to 293 at stumps cricket.com.au YouTube Channel

