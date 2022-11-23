cricket.com.au published this video item, entitled “Kelly, Green tear through in chaotic 20-wicket day | Sheffield Shield 2022-23” – below is their description.

Both NSW and WA collapsed at the SCG on day two of their Sheffield Shield clash, each bowled out for a paltry total in what has morphed into a low-scoring thriller

