Kelly, Green tear through in chaotic 20-wicket day | Sheffield Shield 2022-23

by
Kelly, green tear through in chaotic 20-wicket day | sheffield shield 2022-23

cricket.com.au published this video item, entitled “Kelly, Green tear through in chaotic 20-wicket day | Sheffield Shield 2022-23” – below is their description.

Both NSW and WA collapsed at the SCG on day two of their Sheffield Shield clash, each bowled out for a paltry total in what has morphed into a low-scoring thriller

Download our app: https://app.cricket.com.au/

More videos: https://www.cricket.com.au/video

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cricketcomau

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cricketcomau

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/cricketcomau

cricket.com.au YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - cricket.com.au

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media – a division of Cricket Australia.

Recent from cricket.com.au:

Martyn’s full-stretch dive reels in an Adelaide classic | NuPure What a A Catch

Category: Cricket

Starc happy to keep quiet on 300th Test wicket | Alinta News Wrap

Category: Cricket

Da Silva digs in as PMs XI push Windies all the way | Prime Minister’s XI v West Indies 2022-23

Category: Cricket

In This Story: New South Wales

New South Wales is a southeastern Australian state, distinguished by its coastal cities and national parks. Sydney, its capital, is home to iconic structures such as the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

Population: 7.544 million (Sept 2014)

3 Recent Items: New South Wales

Preparations for the 2022 NSW Schools Spectacular | 7NEWS

Category: News

Sydney men charged over multinational crime ring importing drugs to NSW | ABC News

Category: News

Former TV star Andrew O’Keefe re-arrested and put before a courtroom bail hearing | 7NEWS

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.