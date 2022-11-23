‘I’ll take any position’: Head looking to cement ODI spot | Alinta News Wrap

by
Despite a blistering 152 at the MCG on Tuesday, Australia opener Travis Head says he is looking to take every chance he can and is prepared to bat in any position as he looks to cement a place in the side ahead of next year’s World Cup

About This Source - cricket.com.au

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media – a division of Cricket Australia.

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

