cricket.com.au published this video item, entitled “‘I’ll take any position’: Head looking to cement ODI spot | Alinta News Wrap” – below is their description.

Download our app: https://app.cricket.com.au/ Despite a blistering 152 at the MCG on Tuesday, Australia opener Travis Head says he is looking to take every chance he can and is prepared to bat in any position as he looks to cement a place in the side ahead of next year’s World Cup More cricket videos: https://www.cricket.com.au/video Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cricketcomau Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cricketcomau Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/cricketcomau cricket.com.au YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.