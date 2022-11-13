Healy hundred powers Sixers to thrilling win | WBBL|08

by
Healy hundred powers sixers to thrilling win | wbbl|08

cricket.com.au published this video item, entitled “Healy hundred powers Sixers to thrilling win | WBBL|08” – below is their description.

An unbeaten century from Alyssa Healy has inspired the Sydney Sixers to a final-ball win over the Perth Scorchers, chasing down 176 in a thriller at Junction Oval

Download our app: https://app.cricket.com.au/More #WBBL08 videos: https://www.cricket.com.au/video Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cricketcomau Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cricketcomau Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/cricketcomau

cricket.com.au YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - cricket.com.au

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media – a division of Cricket Australia.

Recent from cricket.com.au:

New opening pair set up win after Malan’s lone hand | Australia v England 2022-23

Category: Cricket

Steve Smith tells David Warner “I’m back baby” after cover drive

Category: Cricket

Hughes, Patterson stand leads NSW to first one-day win | Marsh One-Day Cup 2022-23

Category: Cricket

In This Story: Sydney

Sydney, capital of New South Wales and one of Australia‘s largest cities, is best known for its harbourfront Sydney Opera House, with a distinctive sail-like design.

  • Population: 5.23 million (2018)

3 Recent Items: Sydney

Does expensive petrol mean that your car can drive further for longer? | 7NEWS

Category: News

Prices of cherries and seafood to increase for Christmas 2022 | 7NEWS

Category: News

Hadi Skaf has his strict bail conditions revoked | 7NEWS

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.