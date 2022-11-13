cricket.com.au published this video item, entitled “Healy hundred powers Sixers to thrilling win | WBBL|08” – below is their description.

An unbeaten century from Alyssa Healy has inspired the Sydney Sixers to a final-ball win over the Perth Scorchers, chasing down 176 in a thriller at Junction Oval

