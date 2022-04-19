Hazlewood, du Plessis put RCB into pole position | Super Giants v Royal Challengers | IPL Highlights

by

Sky Sports Cricket published this video item, entitled “Hazlewood, du Plessis put RCB into pole position | Super Giants v Royal Challengers | IPL Highlights” – below is their description.

Watch highlights of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants where RCB move to the second spot in the points table!

Sky Sports Cricket YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Sky Sports Cricket

Sky Sports Cricket is the official YouTube channel for Sky Sports cricket content. Sky Sports is a group of British subscription television sports channels operated by the satellite pay-TV company Sky, a division of Comcast. Sky Sports is the dominant subscription television sports brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Recent from Sky Sports Cricket:

TOP catches in the IPL so far! 🙌 | IPL 2022

Category: Cricket

Buttler hits another INCREDIBLE 100! 💥 | Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL Highlights

Category: Cricket

Malik’s final-over heroics 🙌 | Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad | IPL Highlights

Category: Cricket

In This Story: India

India, officially the Republic of India, is a country in South Asia. It is the second-most populous country, the seventh-largest country by land area, and the most populous democracy in the world. New Delhi is the capital.

It has an exceptionally diverse population, with Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other religions speaking over 21 recognised languages.

2 Recent Items: India

Buttler hits another INCREDIBLE 100! 💥 | Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL Highlights

Category: Cricket

Dozens arrested in India’s Delhi after violent communal clashes

Category: News

In This Story: IPL Highlights

Highlights from the Indian Premier League (IPL) the world’s most popular T-20 club cricket competition. Highlights are provided by official rights holders, and some videos may be regionally locked.

11 Recent Items: IPL Highlights

Buttler hits another INCREDIBLE 100! 💥 | Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL Highlights

Category: Cricket

Malik’s final-over heroics 🙌 | Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad | IPL Highlights

Category: Cricket

Miller smashes unbeaten 94! 💪 | Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans | IPL Highlights

Category: Cricket

RCB move to third in table! ⬆️ | Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore | IPL Highlights

Category: Cricket

KL Rahul gets SECOND IPL ton! 💯| Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians | IPL Highlights

Category: Cricket

Rana smashes fridge with six! 😮💥 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL Highlights

Category: Cricket

Titans go TOP of the table! 🔥 | Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals | IPL Highlights

Category: Cricket

Brevis hits four HUGE 6s in a row! | Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings XI | IPL Highlights

Category: Cricket

Clinical performance! 💥 | Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore | IPL Highlights

Category: Cricket

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans | IPL Highlights

Category: Cricket

What a catch from Shardul Thakur 🤯 | Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders| IPL Highlights!

Category: Cricket

In This Story: Premier League

4 Recent Items: Premier League

Premier League Milestone Goals ft. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Chris Wood & Marc Albrighton

Category: Media, Premier League

Genius vision & Man Utd counter attack #shorts

Category: Media, Premier League

Buttler hits another INCREDIBLE 100! 💥 | Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL Highlights

Category: Cricket

Legendary Midfield Partnerships | Premier League | Alonso + Gerrard & more!

Category: Media, Premier League

In This Story: RCB

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are a franchise cricket team based in Bangalore, Karnataka, that plays in the Indian Premier League. It was founded in 2008 by United Spirits and named after the company’s liquor brand Royal Challenge.

2 Recent Items: RCB

RCB move to third in table! ⬆️ | Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore | IPL Highlights

Category: Cricket

Buttler’s six IPL sixes in vain as Royals beaten by RCB | RR vs RCB | IPL Highlights

Category: Cricket

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....