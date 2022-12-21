cricket.com.au published this video item, entitled “Graham reflects on joining exclusive hat-trick club of two | India v Australia 2022-23” – below is their description.

Heather Graham, in just her third T20I, joined Megan Schutt as the only two Australians to have claimed hat-tricks in the format after her effort across two overs in the fifth match of their tour of India Scorecard from the fifth #INDvAUS T20: https://cricketa.us/INDvAUS-5 Download our app: https://app.cricket.com.au/ More cricket videos: https://www.cricket.com.au/video Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cricketcomau Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cricketcomau Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/cricketcomau cricket.com.au YouTube Channel

