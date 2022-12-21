Graham reflects on joining exclusive hat-trick club of two | India v Australia 2022-23

Graham reflects on joining exclusive hat-trick club of two | india v australia 2022-23

Heather Graham, in just her third T20I, joined Megan Schutt as the only two Australians to have claimed hat-tricks in the format after her effort across two overs in the fifth match of their tour of India

Scorecard from the fifth #INDvAUS T20: https://cricketa.us/INDvAUS-5

