Flying Through The Air! | Brunt, Taylor, Maxwell and more! | Acrobatic Catches – Part 2

by

England & Wales Cricket Board published this video item, entitled “Flying Through The Air! | Brunt, Taylor, Maxwell and more! | Acrobatic Catches – Part 2” – below is their description.

Proof humans can fly? Watch these extraordinary acrobatic efforts which defy the laws of physics, featuring Katherine Brunt, Stafanie Taylor, Glenn Maxwell, Paul Collingwood, Ross Whiteley and more!

Find out more at ecb.co.uk

This is the official channel of the ECB. Watch all the latest videos from the England Cricket teams and England and Wales Cricket Board, including highlights, interviews and features getting you closer to the England teams and county players.

Subscribe for more: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ecbcricket

Featuring video from the England cricket teams, Vitality Blast, LV= Insurance County Championship, Royal London One-Day Cup and more.

England & Wales Cricket Board YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - England & Wales Cricket Board

The England and Wales Cricket Board is the national governing body of cricket in England and Wales. It was formed on 1 January 1997 as a single governing body to combine the roles formerly fulfilled by the Test and County Cricket Board, the National Cricket Association and the Cricket Council.

Recent from England & Wales Cricket Board:

Masood, Pujara & Haines All Hit 200+ As Records Broken! | LV= County Championship 2022 – Highlights

Category: Cricket

Ollie Pope 127 Sets Up Victory | Surrey v Hampshire | LV= County Championship 2022 – Highlights

Category: Cricket

13 For Overton In 1-Wicket Thriller! | Somerset v Essex | LV= County Championship 2022 – Highlights

Category: Cricket

In This Story: London

London is the capital of England and the United Kingdom.

4 Recent Items: London

Masood, Pujara & Haines All Hit 200+ As Records Broken! | LV= County Championship 2022 – Highlights

Category: Cricket

‘Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition’ Full (04/19/22)

Category: Business, Finance

Ollie Pope 127 Sets Up Victory | Surrey v Hampshire | LV= County Championship 2022 – Highlights

Category: Cricket

Semi-Final Highlights Show | Emirates FA Cup 2021-22

Category: FA Cup

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....