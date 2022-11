CBS Sports HQ published this video item, entitled “CFB Week 13: Rivalry Weekend Storylines: LSU Upset? Update on Lane Kiffin + MORE | CBS Sports HQ” – below is their description.

Chip Patterson joins CBS Sports HQ with his top storylines ahead of rivalry weekend in college football. CBS Sports HQ YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.