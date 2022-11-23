Sky Sports Boxing published this video item, entitled “Who will Natasha Jonas face next? | Terri Harper, Katie Taylor or Claressa Shields” – below is their description.
►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
Natasha Jonas discusses her potential options after beating Marie-Eve Dicaire in a three-belt unification fight.
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing
MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1Sky Sports Boxing YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.